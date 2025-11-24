Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $678.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.700- EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,427. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $43.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $223,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

