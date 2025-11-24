Moatable (NYSE:MTBLY) & Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Critical Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astea International and Moatable”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Moatable $52.07 million 0.91 -$8.99 million ($0.14) -18.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Astea International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moatable.

14.5% of Moatable shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Moatable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astea International and Moatable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99% Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69%

Summary

Moatable beats Astea International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Moatable

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

