Rep. Cleo Fields Buys Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS). In a filing disclosed on November 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Celestica stock on November 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/13/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 10/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/23/2025.

Celestica Stock Up 15.2%

CLS traded up $42.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,881. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLS. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

