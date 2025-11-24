Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cytokinetics stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,872. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,569,585.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 4,375 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $256,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,813.92. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,365. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 723.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

