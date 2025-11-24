Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on October 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,256,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,092,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $5.18. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,220,943.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,003,886.08. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,529,960 shares of company stock worth $175,427,521 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.50 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citic Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

