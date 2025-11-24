Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Progressive stock on October 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.34. 5,741,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,558 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 106.6% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

