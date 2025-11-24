Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.860-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

A traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.24. 3,907,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

