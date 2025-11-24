HP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,543 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 15,848 put options.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. 19,082,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,211,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. HP has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 799,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

