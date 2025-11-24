Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.87. 2,747,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,088. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.83.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $13,653,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

