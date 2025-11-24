Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

Semtech Stock Up 9.6%

Semtech stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,083. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

