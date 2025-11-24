Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Semtech updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.

Semtech Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of SMTC traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,609. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,840.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 24.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1,215.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Semtech by 12,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Semtech by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

