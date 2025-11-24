Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Semtech had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Semtech updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.
Shares of SMTC traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,609. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.52.
In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,578.52. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,840.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
