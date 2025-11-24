Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 5.860-6.000 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,437. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

