Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:A traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.24. 3,629,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,116. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This trade represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 639.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,093,000 after purchasing an additional 586,931 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,881,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 641,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 465,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.