Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.79 and last traded at C$54.17, with a volume of 1203716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 2.2422764 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$548,735.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,395,752.59. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$346,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This represents a 22.23% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

