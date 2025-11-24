Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 97179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 349,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,248.80. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,333 shares of company stock valued at $385,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

