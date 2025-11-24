Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 8699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price target on Dexterra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.31.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

