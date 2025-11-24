Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) fell 13.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,437,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,326% from the average session volume of 100,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Theralase Technologies Trading Down 16.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

