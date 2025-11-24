National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.44 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 8161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $382.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

National HealthCare Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.12%.

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.