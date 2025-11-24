Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 69.40. 68,065,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,654% from the average session volume of 3,880,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FXPO
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- JPMorgan and Goldman Upgrade MP Materials Amid Defense-Driven Demand Outlook
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Circle Stock Is Falling—and Why Some Analysts See Big Upside
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.