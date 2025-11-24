Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 20.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shot up 20.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 69.40. 68,065,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,654% from the average session volume of 3,880,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.99. The company has a market capitalization of £415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

