Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.8170. Approximately 177,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 654,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.20.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. Kimbell Royalty had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $49,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,929.62. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Company Profile

