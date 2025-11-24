Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 24th

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Surmodics, and Enlivex Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index provider. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, liquidity risk, and company-specific risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Surmodics (SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

