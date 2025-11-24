ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.2040. 13,391,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,355,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.2136 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

