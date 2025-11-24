ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.2040. 13,391,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 21,355,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $1.2136 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
