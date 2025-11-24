Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.9040. Approximately 19,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 91,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BALY. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Corporation will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bally’s by 21,781.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 754,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bally’s by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $867,000. JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

