STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.9370. Approximately 114,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,160,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 797,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,443,019.26. This trade represents a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $41,061,615. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 74.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 61.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

