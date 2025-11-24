Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) insider Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$623,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 421,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,394,465.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.1%

PEY traded up C$0.66 on Monday, hitting C$22.10. 1,047,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.56. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.22.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

