Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $38,134.40 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 56,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $38,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,327,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,967.24. This trade represents a 0.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 4.3%

Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.71. 125,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%.The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COSM

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cosmos Health

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.