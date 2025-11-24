Joseph Pangrazio Sells 486 Shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Pangrazio sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $13,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,499.45. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,307. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $819.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 201.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

