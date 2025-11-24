Jeffery Sylvester Sells 1,000 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) COO Jeffery Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,445.28. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.12. 115,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.79. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $140.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

