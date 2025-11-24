Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Angus Franklin Acquires 2,263 Shares

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin bought 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 per share, with a total value of £19,891.77.

Shares of LON MUT traded up GBX 4 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 877. 201,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,683. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 886.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £858.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.80. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 727.83 and a 12-month high of GBX 941.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 38.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 92.34% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

