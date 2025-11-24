Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Director Purchases $10,369.01 in Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Lazarev acquired 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,369.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,557.27. The trade was a 46.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivan Lazarev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ivan Lazarev acquired 5,428 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $6,513.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ivan Lazarev bought 96 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $115.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ivan Lazarev purchased 30,005 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,205.70.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ivan Lazarev purchased 4,500 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $4,905.00.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.28. 36,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,334. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

