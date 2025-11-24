Financial Analysis: Carbon Sciences (OTCMKTS:DLOC) vs. Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Carbon Sciences (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Sciences and Klaviyo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Sciences $30,000.00 0.00 -$4.72 million ($0.01) N/A Klaviyo $937.46 million 8.89 -$46.14 million ($0.24) -115.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Carbon Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Sciences has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klaviyo has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Sciences and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Sciences N/A N/A N/A Klaviyo -5.70% -1.00% -0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Sciences and Klaviyo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Klaviyo 1 3 19 1 2.83

Klaviyo has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than Carbon Sciences.

About Carbon Sciences

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. It also provides web-based software, which provides a system and method for identifying wireless communication assets. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

