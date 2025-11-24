Analyzing Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 4 3 2 2.78 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus target price of $43.47, suggesting a potential downside of 18.00%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $5.59 billion 1.63 $253.00 million $6.53 8.12 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $185.12 billion 0.03 $717.47 million $0.37 15.23

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 13.15% 7.00% 3.59%

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Millicom International Cellular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. It also provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions; and digital services, including search, invoice, and TL services, as well as information, entertainment, and application services. In addition, the company offers TV+, a television platform; fizy, a digital music platform; YaaniMail, a local e-mail service; GAME+; Iste Suit; BiP; smart legal documentation automation; Chatbot; and home internet and TV services. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

