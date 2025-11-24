Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,772 shares.The stock last traded at $28.4950 and had previously closed at $30.03.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.25.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

