abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 157,331 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.10.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,005,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 161.7% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

