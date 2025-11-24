abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 157,331 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.10.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.
abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.