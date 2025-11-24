Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 13% Higher – What’s Next?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.6510. Approximately 290,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,141,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $225,239.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 521,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,089.67. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 21,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $157,930.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,369.99. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 155,163 shares of company stock worth $1,117,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

