Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $23.09. 5,203,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,730,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Applied Digital Trading Up 11.7%

The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.19 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

