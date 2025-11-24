Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Central Securities Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 18,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 29,140 shares.The stock last traded at $48.75 and had previously closed at $48.48.
Central Securities Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
