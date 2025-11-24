Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 60,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 45,721 shares.The stock last traded at $25.5790 and had previously closed at $24.96.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

