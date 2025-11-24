Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Down 8.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.9130. Approximately 943,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,199,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMQ shares. Raymond James Financial raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trilogy Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

The stock has a market cap of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 449,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $3,075,257.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,149,561 shares in the company, valued at $21,542,997.24. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 50,613 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $332,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 508,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,468.48. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,064,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,194. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 12,611,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 4,781,670 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.8% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 899,656 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 80.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 451,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

