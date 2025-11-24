ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 80,894 shares.The stock last traded at $35.1260 and had previously closed at $34.58.
ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive International Equity ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About ActivePassive International Equity ETF
The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.
