Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Up 8.3% – Should You Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $55.7540. Approximately 159,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,139,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, November 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Innodata Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 2.90.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. Innodata’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $12,278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,400. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

