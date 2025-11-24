NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.69 million during the quarter. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust had a negative net margin of 75.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.4905498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.
