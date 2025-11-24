Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

VET traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$12.46. 566,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,596. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$15.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 42.01%.The company had revenue of C$452.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

