Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

SIA traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.94. 233,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$14.59 and a 52-week high of C$21.21.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$261.70 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

