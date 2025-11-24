Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$157.00 to C$177.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$172.17.
In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total value of C$1,720,408.35. Also, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total value of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
