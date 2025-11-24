Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of C$178.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- NVIDIA Nears Buy Zone as Rumors Swirl About China Chip Deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- These 3 Tech Companies Are Suddenly Paying Bigger Dividends
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Holiday Spending to Hit $1 Trillion—Time to Buy This Retail ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.