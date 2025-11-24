Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.25.

Shares of TSE:HWX traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 403,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,867. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.15.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of C$178.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

