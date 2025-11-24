Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after HSBC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $47.63, but opened at $43.43. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $43.9460, with a volume of 23,202,854 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,016,000 after buying an additional 13,658,867 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 52.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,713,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $310,199,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $370,272,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

