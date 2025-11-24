Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.35. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $3.3450, with a volume of 410,394 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $574.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%.The business had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.