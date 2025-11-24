Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.34, but opened at $137.00. Nutex Health shares last traded at $139.03, with a volume of 18,814 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nutex Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Nutex Health Stock Down 0.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $967.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

