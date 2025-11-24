KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.88. KDDI shares last traded at $17.3250, with a volume of 6,980 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.08.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

